A new therapy clinic in downtown West Plains will host an open house to coincide with the First Friday Stroll on the Square on Nov. 1.
The PORCH Therapy Group, 504 W. Main St., will host an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. that day to introduce the public to clinical therapists Christine Dowell, Catherine Newton, Kate Farmer and Dana Fleming. The stroll will last from 5 to 8 p.m.
According to its staff, The PORCH Therapy Group is a group of independent counselors committed to “Providing Opportunities for Recovery and Courage for Healing,” hence the acronym, PORCH.
Therapists at the clinic emphasize a strong therapeutic relationship and continued education regarding research about adverse experiences and best practices in treating patients in accordance with patients’ own goals for healing.
The staff includes four therapists: Christine Dowell, master of science degree, licensed professional counselor, national certified counselor; Catherine Newton, licensed clinical social worker; Kate Farmer, licensed master social worker; and Dana Fleming, master of science degree, provisional licensed professional counselor, nationally certified counselor.
High quality mental health treatment can be expensive, they note.
“It is our philosophy at the PORCH that every person should have access to the most appropriate treatment considering their unique circumstance,” reads the clinic’s official description. “It is our goal to minimize any barriers to treatment and develop programs when needs are identified. The PORCH is committed to providing policies and programs that meet the needs of our community.”
The clinic offers a sliding scale and accepts insurance, and while it takes time to add insurance providers, will strive to add carriers as needed.
Therapists at the clinic have several decades of cumulative experience in counseling and other helping professions.
“With this experience, there is a great deal of knowledge and passion for minimizing heartache, increasing resilience and changing mental health trajectories,” the description reads.
The PORCH staff say they believe education, prevention and intervention can mitigate the need for treatment and decrease suffering and make a conscious effort to provide programs to provide opportunities for change in the community, such as workshops, parenting education classes and groups.
For more information call 417-815-6313.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.