FFO Home store in West Plains has been acquired by American Freight and rebranded as American Freight Furniture, Mattress, Appliance stores.
The newly rebranded store is located at 1364 Southern Hills Center. In addition, shoppers who visit the FFO Home store online will automatically be redirected to the American Freight website at AmericanFreight.com, said officials.
The former FFO Home store will celebrate its rebranding with a grand opening event scheduled for the weekend of March 12. Company officials point out that customers will immediately notice a wider selection of quality furniture and mattresses at everyday low prices, plus the addition of appliances to the store’s offerings.
American Freight offers same-day-delivery on all in-stock items, flexible payment options and a 100% approved free layaway program. Some restrictions may apply. Visit the American Freight website for complete details.
The acquisition and re-branding as American Freight will preserve local jobs that might otherwise have been lost had the FFO Home stores permanently closed, said officials.
“American Freight is the one-stop shop for home needs and provides access to a wide assortment of quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices,” said President and CEO Will Powell. “American Freight gives customers who used to shop at FFO Home an enhanced customer experience, with additional products and payment options.”
The expansive 25,000 square-foot store carries a wide assortment of products, including living room furniture such as sofas and loveseats, sectionals, ottomans and recliners; bedroom furniture including adult and kid sets, night stands, dressers, mirrors and drawers; kitchen and dining room furniture at counter and standard height sets; mattresses; frames and bed accessories; rugs and accents such as lamps, desks, TV stands and area rugs; refrigerators and freezers; washers and dryers; cooking appliances; and dishwashers
To ensure the safety of all guests and workers, American Freight follows all health and safety guidelines and protocols, as required by law, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including social distancing, extra cleaning precautions and mask requirements for all its employees and customers.
American Freight will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. For more information on American Freight in West Plains, please visit www.americanfreight.com.
ABOUT AMERICAN FREIGHT
Since 1994, American Freight Furniture and Mattress has been helping customers save money on quality furniture and mattresses. In 2020, American Freight combined with Sears Outlet, a leading national discount retailer of home appliances, and FFO Home, a regional retailer of furniture and mattresses, to create a new American Freight.
According to company officials, the enhanced American Freight leverages the strong legacies of the founding organization to deliver consumers a one-stop-shop for quality furniture, mattresses and appliances at everyday low prices in over 350 locations, in 40 states and Puerto Rico.
