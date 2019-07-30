Tractor Supply Company will host a Horse Health and Feed event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10 at its Willow Springs store, 915 E. Main St.
Visitors will learn about maintaining their horses’ health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is part of Tractor Supply’s continued commitment to community events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.
Participating event partners will include: community equestrian studies experts and KD Ranch, both onsite for the duration of the event.
“Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won’t want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Willow Springs store,” said Nathan Bennett, manager of Willow Springs Tractor Supply store. “This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in horse-health activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs.”
In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Equine Nutrition and Equine Care 101.
Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance.
This event is open to the public. For more information, contact the Willow Springs Tractor Supply at 417-469-3900.
