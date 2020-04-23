To raise awareness and combat hunger, Walmart, Sam’s Club, Feeding America and Ozarks Food Harvest are participating in the seventh annual nationwide “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” campaign online and in stores.
Through May 11, Walmart and Sam’s Club customers can make a donation online or purchase specially-marked products to help provide a monetary donation to the food bank. The campaign will help the food bank provide meals through its 270 hunger-relief partners including food pantries, homeless shelters and schools.
“Now more than ever, people in our community need help,” said Bart Brown, president/CEO of Ozarks Food Harvest. “We’re so thankful for Walmart, Sam’s Club and their partnership on this important campaign. For every dollar donated, we can provide $10 worth of groceries to families who need help.”
One in 5 children and 1 in 7 adults in the Ozarks face hunger. The food bank has committed to distributing an additional 1 million meals in 90 days to aid those affected by COVID-19 in southwest Missouri. Donations made through Walmart and Sam’s Club’s campaign will help provide meals for families in need during this difficult time.
“'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' has been a way for Walmart and Sam’s Club to partner with our suppliers and customers to help bring food to the people who need it most,” said Julie Gehrki, vice president of philanthropy for Walmart.org. “With millions of Americans worrying about how they will feed their families right now, 'Fight Hunger. Spark Change.' is a powerful way for all of us to help.”
Last year, “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.” raised $185,000 to provide 740,000 meals for children, families and seniors in southwest Missouri. For more information on the campaign or to make an online donation, visit walmart.com/fighthunger or samsclub.com/fighthunger.
