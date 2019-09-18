The Missouri Land Title Association (MLTA), the state trade association of the land title insurance industry, announced it has awarded a new Missouri Title Professional (MTP) designation to Ashley Matejek.
Matejek works for Wiles Abstract & Title Company, 21 Court Square in West Plains, where she serves as company president.
“I congratulate the first of many Missouri Title Professionals on their distinguished service and dedication to the land title insurance industry,” said MLTA President Chuck Bowman. “Missouri Title Professional designees are committed to advancing our profession, expanding their careers and innovating on behalf of our industry. I encourage all land title professionals to learn more about the MTP program and apply today.”
The Missouri Title Professional designation recognizes land title professionals who demonstrate the knowledge, experience and dedication essential to the safe and efficient transfer of real property.
The designation has several elements, including industry and compliance prerequisites and training requirements. To apply for the MTP designation and for more information, visit the MLTA Website at www.mlta.com.
Wiles Abstract & Title Company is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, except from noon to 1 p.m., when it is closed for lunch. To learn more about the company call 256-7191.
