Dollar General, now open off of south U.S. 63 in Koshkonong, will make its arrival to the community official with a grand opening celebration at 8 a.m. Saturday at the store.
Mayor George Hunt will be on hand to proclaim “Dollar General Day” in Koshkonong.
The event includes giveaways and specials, and the first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card, while the first 200 shoppers will get a Dollar General tote bag with free product samples, store officials said.
The location was chosen by Dollar General following a social media campaign last summer, and the company announced its plans to build there in October. Dollar General officials said that most stores employ six to 10 people.
The opening of the retail store has been lauded by Koshkonong city officials and citizens alike as an opportunity for local employment in the town of about 230 people, while providing a convenient shopping location.
Previously, the next closest location to buy household staples and other items was either about 10 miles away in Thayer or about 17 miles away in West Plains.
“Dollar General is excited to open its first store in Koshkonong and serve our customers in the new location,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products.”
Dollar General had 16,094 stores in 44 states as of Nov. 1 and has been in business as a corporation for 80 years, company officials said.
