Apparel and home décor retailer Gordmans is hiring hundreds of seasonal associates across the country to accommodate the upcoming holiday shopping season and will host a job fair from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the West Plains store, 1360 Southern Hills Plaza.
Job fairs will be held at each of the discount store’s 158 locations simultaneously; the West Plains store is the only one serving Howell and surrounding counties on both sides of the Missouri-Arkansas state line.
Company officials say the retailer seeks friendly, helpful and guest-focused seasonal sales associates, stockroom associates and cashiers to provide the best shopping experience possible for guests during the holiday shopping season.
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply online at gordmans.com/holidayhiring and invited to attend a job fair at their local Gordmans store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.