Ozarks Public Television has returned Springfield station KOZK to full-power operation.
KOZK’s broadcast coverage was restored over several stages of interim operation, following the April 2018 collapse of the station’s broadcasting tower in Fordland.
While most households regained KOZK’s signal in the weeks following the collapse, some viewers have been without service since April 2018. For those viewers, it may be necessary to rescan their television sets or converter boxes to receive the station.
“We’re grateful for the community support we have received as we worked through this challenge,” said General Manager Tammy Wiley. “From our viewers and members across the Ozarks, to our friends and partners at KYTV – this community has shown such tremendous support for the mission of public television.”
KOZK’s broadcast tower collapsed in April 2018 while work was being performed to achieve an FCC-mandated channel reassignment. KOZK was one of nearly 1,000 stations nationwide required to change frequencies as part of a broader effort to clear spectrum for wireless services.
Ozarks Public Television, owned and operated by Missouri State University, decided to lease space on an existing tower rather than rebuilding a new tower. KOZK established its full-power facility on the KYTV-owned tower in Fordland, and will continue permanent operations from this site. Ozarks Public Television is the region’s PBS affiliate, operating stations in Springfield (KOZK) and Joplin (KOZJ). OPT is part of Ozarks Public Broadcasting, which includes NPR affiliate KSMU Radio Network. Ozarks Public Broadcasting is owned and operated by Missouri State University.
