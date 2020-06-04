The Ozarks Small Business Incubator will host two free webinars in conjunction with the Missouri Department of Labor (MO DOL) covering unemployment for self-employed individuals and employers affected by COVID-19.
The sessions will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and June 17.
"Understanding Unemployment Benefits for the Self-employed" will be the first of the two webinars conducted and will cover programs available through the CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act) that affect unemployment insurance for self-employed individuals in Missouri.
The programs include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Program, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) Program and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) Program.
"Managing Unemployment, Work Refusals and Shared Work for Employers" will be the second webinar conducted and will cover the potential issues employers face with unemployment, the Paycheck Protection Program and reopening a business after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Participants will learn what can be done about work refusals, how to help employees avoid being overpaid in unemployment, best practices for giving flexibility in staffing and more.
Anyone who wishes to attend either session should register online at ozsbi.com/events.
Each webinar will be streamed via Webex and will feature a question-and-answer opportunity with facilitator and MO DOL Strategic Communications Director Delores (Dee) Rose.
Rose has worked in unemployment claims processing, adjudication and public outreach for the Division of Employment Security for eight years prior to becoming the Communications Director for the Department in 2019. She has spent most of her career in private industry in telecommunications, construction, property management, marketing and community outreach.
For more information about the webinars and additional OzSBI events, visit ozsbi.com or call 256-9724. Note registration deadlines listed online.
