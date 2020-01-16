The 31st annual K-Kountry Cares for Kids St. Jude Radiothon will kick off at 6 a.m. Feb. 12 on AM radio station 1290 and FM radio stations 103.7 The Gift, KKountry 95 and 100.9 The Train.
The fundraising effort is sponsored by Andrew Eckman Shelter Insurance, Hirsch Feed and Farm Supply, and Davidson Drug of Highland Ark.
Last year with the help of the area businesses, schools, surrounding community events and listeners, the radiothon raised over $222,000 for the kids at St. Jude. Organizers emphasize that all of the money raised in the fundraiser goes to supporting the research and operation of St. Jude Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., and the St. Jude affiliate at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
The goal for 2020 is to raise $250,000, said organizers.
E-Communications, which owns the partnering radio stations, has once again been named the number one radio station per capita in the U.S. for money raised in a single day for the kids at St. Jude, organizers said.
The research gained at St. Jude is shared freely with children’s hospitals all over the world.
Individuals and businesses wishing to be involved in the radiothon effort can get information by calling 417-264-7211 or emailing marketing@kkountry.com.
Visit ecommnewsnetwork.com for more details and fundraising opportunities.
