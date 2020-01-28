Ozark Action Inc. and partnering nonprofit organizations and businesses will host Project Homeless Connect from 10 to 1 p.m. Thursday at Ozark Action Building 2 in West Plains, 710 E. Main St.
According to Ozark Action, Project Homeless Connect is a national best-practice model to serve people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
The event is meant for vulnerable individuals living in Howell and immediately surrounding counties.
During the event, community volunteers partner with city government, local nonprofits, churches and the private sector to provide a one-stop shop of health and human services for homeless individuals and families to access on one day.
Services include medical and mental health care; assistance in dealing with substance abuse; help with housing, dental, benefits and legal issues; vision care; help getting photo identification, food and clothing; wheelchair repair and haircuts.
The stated goal of the project is to reduce barriers by improving access to services and housing for homeless individuals and families.
Tara Collins, an organizer with Ozark Action, said the agency has enlisted participating agencies to offer services at no cost during the event, offering the typical services that might be provided when a client walks into an office for assistance.
According to Collins, the event is still in need of volunteers, as well as donations of much-needed items: menstrual products, Ziploc bags, shaving razors, wash cloths, white socks, white T-shirts, hand warmers, small blankets, winter gloves and can openers.
“Please join us in making this day possible,” said Collins.
For more information or to participate in the event, email at tcollins@oaiwp.org or call 256-6147.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.