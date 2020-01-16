Olson Precast, 1814 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains, has been in business for about 25 years, all of them at the same location.
The company specializes in manufacturing and delivering concrete products such as septic tanks, feed bunks, cattle guards, storm shelters, retaining wall blocks, parking stops and picnic tables.
Under founder Larry Olson’s leadership Olson Precast joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce in March 1997.
About 15 years ago, Seth Freeman took over ownership. Today, the business has about five employees, including Freeman and office manager Stacie Downen.
Freeman, who also owns B and B Septic in West Plains, says Olson Precast caters to mostly private customers, and delivers and services its products across south central Missouri and northern Arkansas.
The business is open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. To learn more, follow “Olson Precast Concrete LLC” on Facebook, visit olsonprecastconcrete.com online, call 256-1500 or email olsonprecast@hotmail.com.
