OLSON PRECAST has been manufacturing, delivering and servicing concrete products like feed bunks, cattle guards, picnic tables and storm shelters for about 25 years. Seth Freeman has owned the business for about 15 years. Olson Precast is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 1814 Porter Wagoner Blvd. in West Plains. Call 256-1500, follow “Olson Precast Concrete LLC” on Facebook or visit olsonprecastconcrete.com on the web.