“We treat customers like family.” That is the motto of Gary’s Tire and Automotive, which has been at 109 W. Trish Knight St., for 30 years.
The Hughes family, which includes Greg and Denise Hughes and their sons Jason and Josh Hughes, have owned the business for the past 23 years. In January 1995, the business joined the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Hughes family earned the Greater West Plains Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award for their work at Gary’s Tire and Automotive.
The business has eight full time employees and a management team of three: Jason Hughes, Josh Hughes and Darren Stephens. According to them, their company’s work is in resolving customer needs through automotive repair and tire repair and replacementy.
Gary’s Tire and Automotive offers a variety of tire brands to choose from, including Michelin, BFGoodrich, Cooper, Hankook, Pirelli, Maxxis, Uniroyal and Nitto.
Services offered include belt and hose replacement, brake inspection, adjustment and repair, vehicle inspection, wheel alignment, exhaust system repair, lube, oil and filter changes, and electrical system repair.
In 2017, Gary’s Tire and Automotive opened a subsidiary company, Hughes Towing LLC.
The business is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays. Call 256-7004, visit the website at www.garystireandautomotive.com or follow @GarysTireandAutomotive on Facebook to learn more.
