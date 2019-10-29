“I wanted to bring Cajun food to people who don’t usually get it,” said Chef Scott Fontenot, proprietor of Rockin’ Bayou Foods, a catering service that operates out of the Ozarks Open Access Kitchen in East Towne Village, 1380 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains.
Fontenot, a former Army staff sergeant, said he started cooking Cajun food for others around 2011.
“We would host events at my house and I would cook,” he recalled. “When we started we would have four people show up, but by the time I left the Army it was up to 78 people. I thought there might be something to this.”
After he was medically discharged in 2016, he went to culinary school at the Art Institute in Houston, Texas, where he got degrees in culinary arts and in bakery and pastry.
He started Rockin’ Bayou in October 2018 and says he’s been trying to get everything together for a food truck.
In September, he served at his first official event, Ozarktoberfest. The next opportunity to sample Fontenot’s Cajun flavors will be at the grand opening celebration of the West Plains Bike Route starting at 10 a.m. Saturday in the East Towne Village parking lot. He will continue serving during the Artisans of the Ozarks showcase that starts at noon, taking orders until 5 p.m.
He plans to be at the upcoming Taste of Missouri showcase of Show-Me State flavors. The event, a fundraiser for the West Plains Rotary Club, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the West Plains Civic Center. Tickets are $25 in advance at the civic center, the Quill, Southern Bank or from any Rotarian, or $30 at the door.
On Nov. 16, Fontenot is again scheduled to serve food all day at Wages Brewing Company in East Towne Village.
For more information about Rockin’ Bayou, follow “Rockin Bayou Foods LLC” on Facebook, call 274-4369 or email Scott.d.fontenot@gmail.com.
