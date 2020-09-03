The U.S. Small Business Administration Kansas City District Office and Missouri Small Business Development Center at State Fair Community College in Sedalia are co-hosting a free Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Forgiveness webinar.
The free one-hour webinar will begin at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10, and is designed for small business owners looking for guidance in receiving forgiveness for PPP loans as part of the CARES Act pandemic recovery.
Michael McWhorter, lead lender relations specialist for the SBA Kansas City office, will explain the PPP forgiveness process and the requirements to obtain forgiveness.
Topics include required documentation, forgiveness calculations, the application process and a Q&A session.
Register online at missouri.ecenterdirect.com by selecting Training Events from the menu on the left side of the screen, then clicking on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): Loan Forgiveness Process Webinar.
