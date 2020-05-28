The Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University-West Plains and Ozarks Small Business Incubator present “Customer Discovery: Unlocking the Mystery for Success,” a free online seminar.
Preregistration is due by June 2 and participants must plan to attend all four sessions, which will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. June 9, 16, 23 and 30 via the Zoom teleconferencing app. To register visit ozsbi.com/events.
OzSBI will provide high-speed internet access at its facility to those who wish to participate in the seminar and need access to reliable internet. Those interested in using OzSBI’s space and WiFi to stream the seminar will need to contact OzSBI staff by phone at 256-9724 after registering to reserve a space. There will be no cost for the service.
Customer discovery is a powerful tool for small business owners, say organizers. Whether a business is introducing a new product, revamping an existing product or trying to reach more customers, it’s important to understand their needs and perspective before spending valuable time and money on new endeavors. It is the process of testing business assumptions before spending time and money to build out new products or services. Participants will learn how customer discovery works and how to conduct a good customer discovery interview. During this course participants will also develop a business model canvas and value proposition to differentiate their business, discover product/service need by determining customer problems and the solutions their business provides and test their product/service ideas through customer interviews to determine viability. Participants will also receive individual feedback to enhance and sharpen their ideas, and learn about federal grants and other funding opportunities Greg Tucker, the state director for the Missouri Small Business Development Centers, will instruct this program. Tucker worked in the private sector in transportation, manufacturing and marketing for 20 years and started two businesses of his own before joining the University of Missouri Business Development Programs in 2000 as a business specialist in St. Louis County.
His is a certified economic development finance professional and global business professional. Tucker has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business from the University of Tennessee and an Master of Business Administration degree from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.