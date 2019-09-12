Crosscut Package, 208 E. Fifth St. in Mtn. View, is a family-owned business that sells adult beverages, breakfast and lunch specials, and Missouri Department of Conservation permits.
Owners Dennis and Pat Abbot have recently retired from the day-to-day store operations, turning over the reins to their daughter Michelle Cooper, night manager, and employee Gail Wallander, day manager.
“As managers they are both doing an excellent job and will do their best to get you what you want if we don’t already carry it,” said Pat. Cooper is also a co-owner, as well as Leonard Martin.
Crosscut carries a wide variety of beer, whiskey, wine and spirits, in addition to offering the conservation permits, such as those for hunting and fishing. But don’t overlook the food.
“We have a small kitchen in our store, offering breakfast and a daily lunch special, also barbecue ribs cooked on a rotissiere machine,” said Pat. “We are very fortunate to have Missy Houck doing the cooking in our kitchen. She is an excellent cook and is so much help in other areas.”
Business hours are 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
For more information call 417-934-6672 or follow “Crosscut Package Store” on Facebook, where lunch specials are posted daily.
