Over the course of more than 10 years, Family Karate owner Randy Culpepper has taught hundreds of students, mostly kids, the martial art of karate.
Recently, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Culpepper said he has had to temporarily close the doors to his dojo on West Plains’ Court Square.
“It was a very difficult decision,” he said. “But it would have been too hard to accommodate everyone and still teach my students safely.” He added that his dojo has about 97 students younger than 18, and about 10 to 20 adult students.
Culpepper said he will be working with parents of students regarding continuing or suspending payments of class fees. Because the closure is temporary, he said, he is still accepting new students.
“It would be a little bit of comfort knowing people are waiting at the door when I reopen,” he said.
Culpepper has been practicing karate for more than 20 years and enjoys what he does, he said, adding it has always been a dream of his to own his own dojo.
Family Karate offers classes for all age groups. Children 3 to 6 can join the Little Dragons class. Children in kindergarten through high school can start with the beginner karate classes and adults can join woman’s or men’s self-defense classes. There are also after-school programs for elementary to high school children.
Culpepper wanted to showcase his biggest achievement, his Elite Team.
“It was a project of mine to form a traveling karate team,” Culpepper said. “I only picked the kids who were physically and mentally able to handle the trips.” The team travels all over the country, sometimes driving as many as eight hours to get to a tournament.
He said that its formation four years ago, the team has won numerous awards. Last year, the Elite Team traveled to the Great Lakes Martial Arts Championships in Chicago, Ill., and the Kobayashi National Karate Championships in Kokomo, Ind., and placed a collective total of 58 times in Kata, Kumite, Weapons, Chanbara and Team categories. Of those wins, 11 were first place, 16 second place and 13 were third place.
“The Elite Team is phenomenal,” Culpepper said.
Family Karate, 28 Court Square in West Plains, has been a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since 2007. For more information call 293-8949, follow “Family Karate LLC TMMAD” on Facebook or visit www.familykarate.com on the web.
