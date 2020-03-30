Members of the Elite Team from Family Karate in West Plains attended the Professional Karate Commission Banquet in Kokomo, Ind. Sensei Randy Culpepper, top right, and his students show their awards. His students placed within the top five in their divisions and the Elite Team was the runner-up school among all the dojos in the commission. First row, from left: Kiley, Gavin and Braxton. Second row: Zane, Alec, Dylan, Max and Alex. Third row: Aden, Gage, Lucas, George, Tara, Brodie, Summer Culpepper and Randy Culpepper.