The Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) will host Alia Stowers, certified leadership consultant and Gallup-certified strengths coach, for an educational seminar geared specifically toward women professionals.
Stowers will present “For Women: Becoming a Powerful Force in Your Workplace” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 23 at OzSBI. Women from all professions are invited to register to attend and gain a greater understanding of their professional “footprint,” learn how to increase their influence, impact their organization and reach professional goals with this interactive training.
Other topics relevant for today’s business women that will be discussed include workplace assertiveness, communication, implicit bias in the work environment, finding mentors and connecting with the experiences of other women business leaders.
Registration must be completed by Aug. 16 online at www.ozsbi.com/events. Registration fees are $100 for the general public and $80 for OzSBI members. Lunch for the day of the seminar is included in the fee.
“For Women: Becoming a Powerful Force in Your Workplace” is sponsored by Business Women First, a project of Community First Banking Company.
For more information or assistance with registration, call 256-9724.
