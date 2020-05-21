Three students from the Phi Beta Lambda (PBL) business club at Missouri State University-West Plains took part in competitions through the PBL State Leadership Conference.
The conference was scheduled for April 18 at Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield but took place virtually via video conference due to COVID-19, according to Dr. Ed Birdyshaw, PBL faculty adviser and associate professor of economics at Missouri State-West Plains.
Students from colleges all across Missouri competed at the PBL State Leadership Conference, Birdyshaw said.
Angelia Ashberger, West Plains, placed first in Organizational Behavior and Leadership, second place in Client Service and third place in management concepts.
Isrrael Jimenez, Providence Village, Texas, placed first in Networking Concepts, second in Computer Concepts and third in Cyber Security.
Cynthia Peak, Willow Springs, placed third in Help Desk, fourth in Entrepreneurship Concepts and fifth in Retail Management.
Ashberger and Jimenez have qualified for competitions at the PBL National Leadership Experience, which also will be held virtually June 24 through 26 due to COVID-19.
PBL is a career and technical student organization that includes divisions at the middle school, high school, collegiate and professional levels in all 50 states.
For more information about PBL, contact Birdyshaw at 255-7727 or ebirdyshaw@missouristate.edu.
