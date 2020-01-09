The West Plains Council on the Arts and Ozarks Small Business Incubator have partnered to bring quarterly art displays to the incubator through 2020.
Starting this month, local artists’ work will be featured inside OzSBI’s first floor. The work of Joyce Stewart will kick off the year’s display and will be featured through March. Visitors may view the display during OzSBI’s business hours, anytime between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
“Joyce Stewart’s art gives the viewer a sense of peace,” arts council Coordinator Janey Hale said. “Her landscape and images that center around her own life are reflective and remind one of the simple beauty and pleasures found in everyday living.”
A meet-the-artist event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. today in OzSBI’s lobby, 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains. The public is invited to attend, meet Stewart, view and discuss pieces on display.
“We are so excited to partner with the WPCA to feature local artists in the area,” said OzSBI Executive Director Heather Fisher. “We’ve been proud to host several pieces from local artists in 2019, and their work has added a creative element to our space. Bringing the artwork of Joyce and other creators will continue to stimulate a bright and fresh work environment inside OzSBI.”
Stewart and her husband of 54 years, David, operate a cattle farm, providing inspiration for some of her paintings. Stewart said she can barely remember a time in her life that she didn’t aspire to be an artist. She drew with whatever she had, on any surface that was available, noting that margins of schoolbooks were not a good choice.
Her high school art teacher inspired her to paint and draw from life whenever possible. Through the years she experimented with many different mediums: acrylics, watercolor, pastels, oil pastel and charcoal. Four years ago, she attended a workshop using oil paints and felt like she had finally found herself.
Stewart continues to expand her skills by attending workshops with other local artists, reads art books and views original art whenever and wherever it is available. She has also worked online with artists Laura Robb, Phil Starke and more. Her work has been featured in local and regional shows and is in private collections in Missouri, Arkansas and New Mexico.
“I have a driving need to create, and if I look a little distracted sometimes, it is probably because I am painting in my head, working out a solution to a painting problem, looking for the turn of a shadow on a face or just feeling the awe and the magnitude of the natural world around me,” Stewart said.
“I love the feel of the paint moving across the canvas to give an impression of what I am seeing and feeling at the time. I especially like to do paintings that tell a bit of the story of the place or objects,” she added. “I have always admired the work of the impressionists but tend to work in a more representational style. Becoming an artist is not a destination but a wonderful, fulfilling — and sometimes frustrating — journey!”
For more information about the exhibit, contact OzSBI Program Administrator Brittany Simers at brittanysimers@ozsbi.com or WPCA Coordinator Janey Hale at jhale2129@gmail.com.
