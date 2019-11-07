From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Mtn. View Community Center will be filled with vendors selling crafts and gifts at the annual Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Holly Jolly Pre-Christmas Show.
This year’s show has “all the vendors we can fit and a waiting list,” said chamber Director Trish Stoops. Concessions will be sold by students with the Liberty High School Family and Consumer Sciences class.
2019 VENDORS
Vendors this year include Janet Edwards with Western Pillows; Ellen Foster with quilts; Rachel Cooper with Paparazzi; Lois Wood with Pebble Rock Creations; Marcy Johnson with quilts, socks and homemade breads and jams; Debbi Smith and Kasee Ustanik with jewelry, glitter cups, handmade knives, leather goods and candles;
Melba Crider with items she has sewn including purses and potholders; Charlene Dupre with painted sports signs and bottles, and knitted and crocheted items; White Butterfly Gifts with home decor, mittens, teas and bath salts; Lura Craner with Usborne Books; Amanda Weakley with carved signs, farmhouse decor and boutique clothes;
Laurel McGilvery with Pampered Chef; Toni Aiton with Magnabilities; Ellen Madderra with handrafted soap, soy candles and beaded jewelry; First Church of God with crafs and baked goods; local author Martha Thauwald with her books; Tammy Pickard with plastic canvas items and crocheted blankets, scarves and hats;
Amber Stumpf with homemade soap and handtooled leather, Celest Williams with Young Living Essential Oils; Tiffany Daniels with custom tumblers; Jaime Grider with boutique items and assorted handmade goods; Diana Daake with candies and sweets and Pink Zebra produducts; Karen Cobb with hand-painted windows, decorative benches and other wooden items;
Amanda Riviello with Tupperware; Julie Grizzle with NuSkin products; Gertrude Jett with aprons, oven towels, bags, pillows and blankets; Sherri Howell with Mary Kay prodcuts; and Jim Ed Burks with kettle corn and pork rings.
