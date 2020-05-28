Arvest Bank in Springfield has made donations to three local organizations: the Springfield Greene-County Health Department, the American Cancer Society and the Discovery Center.
According to bank officials the donations will help the three organizations in their efforts to adjust to the changes made necessary by COVID-19 restrictions.
Arvest Bank donated lunch to the health department to feed 55 employees who have been working to keep the Springfield area informed with up-to-date COVID-19 information. Additionally, a $5,000 grant went to the Discovery Center of Springfield to help pay for the costs of its child care program for health care workers. Lastly, Arvest Bank donated $1,500 to the American Cancer Society’s virtual concert series benefiting cancer research, which kicked off April 30 with a video of several area artists’ performances.
“Charitable giving has always been a priority at Arvest Bank. It is one of our core beliefs that businesses can — and should — act as advocates for their communities. People across the country are in need of that support right now,” said Kyle Hubbard, Springfield community bank president. “We are grateful for the work these organizations do for our community on a daily basis, in good times and bad, and we hope these donations allow them to continue to serve our neighbors.”
The American Cancer Society’s virtual concert series is ongoing and can be found at charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/songsforhope.
