Associate-owner shareholders in the Jasper Holdings, Incorporated Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) were treated to a record-setting share value this month, company officials.
On May 5, Jasper distributed a total of $17,097,741 in new shares to over 2,500 eligible associate-owners. Over the last 10 years, a total of $191 million in stock has been given to associate-owners, including those in the company's Willow Springs facility.
The Jasper share value continued its upward growth since the inception of its ESOP in 2009 at $2.30 per share, said officials.
Jasper Chairman and CEO Doug Bawel made the announcment to associate-owners via company video that the 100% associate-owned company’s new share value is $476.30, up $14.20 per share, and thanked the associate-owners.
“We’ve had some great growth in our share price, and today we have over $685 million of enterprisvalue,” Bawel told them.
He added, “Let’s make sure we stay focused on what is in our control; a never-ending commitment to improvements in safety, quality, productivity, customer service and reduction of waste.”
