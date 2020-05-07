Since 1960, the Heart of the Ozarks United Way has been coordinating funding for Howell County charities and relief agencies, most recently creating an emergency homeless shelter and a fund to support nonprofits that have been affected by the recent COVID-19 pandemic.
As an example of what the Heart of the Ozarks United Way does, a $16,200 Coover Regional Grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks will be used to establish the Howell County Emergency Shelter Program.
The program coordinates with agencies including Homeless Connect, Martha Vance Samaritan Outreach Center and Ozarks Medical Center to assist homeless and displaced individuals with temporary placement in hotels.
The COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund was established specifically to address nonprofits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown. Days of Caring scheduled throughout the year are opportunities for the United Way to donate time to nonprofits or local organizations in need.
Other United Way affiliations in Howell County that will be funded through the United Way include Agape House, Inc. of Mtn. View, Boy Scouts Ozarks Trails Council, the West Plains and Thayer Boys and Girls Club facilities, 37th Judicial CASA, Christos House, Rotary Backpack Program, Girl Scouts of Missouri Heartland, Imagination Library of Willow Springs, Mtn. View Family Youth Center, Ozark Family YMCA in Willow Springs, Scenic Rivers Girl Scout Hut, Senior Citizens Club of Willow Springs, Single Parent Scholarship and Special Olympics of the Missouri Southwest Area.
In the words of United Way officials, the organization “raises funds for local nonprofits and supports community endeavors that promote financial stability, health, and education in Howell County. It was created as a one-stop-shop for donors to make one donation to numerous nonprofits, thereby spreading their donation throughout the community.”
A member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce since 2006, Heart of the Ozarks United Way is headed by Executive Director Stacy Tintocalis. Board members are President Ed Button, Vice President Deidre Button, Treasurer Josh Henry and members Steve Vines, Matt Legler, Mike Topliff, Terri Cook-Hart, Sarah James, Dakota Bates and Ruth Whittington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.