Monica Hoover is the new owner of Steam Pro, a carpet cleaner service in West Plains. She recently received a microloan offered through the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI) to purchase the business.
Steam Pro specializes in cleaning carpet, tile and grout, and can be reached by phone at 256-2701.
Microloans of up to $25,000 are available from OzSBI to qualifying businesses located in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Texas and Wright counties in Missouri, and in Mammoth Spring, Ark.
The goal of the program is to stimulate the local economy by providing startup and expansion loans to new and existing businesses. Microloans may be used as direct loans, seed capital or “gap” financing combined with other lending. The application process is similar to a traditional bank loan application, with good credit and a sound financial plan the main qualifiers.
For more information about OzSBI’s microloan program, visit ozsbi.com or call 256-9724.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.