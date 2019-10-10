Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty has announced Rodney Hamby Jr. has joined its firm as a realtor and auctioneer. Hamby will specialize in land and farms, residential and commercial properties and will head the Ozark Hills Auction Service.
“We are thrilled and excited to have Rodney on the team,” said broker and co-owner Jerry Hall “Rodney has a fantastic track record as a hard-working and successful realtor, and we could not be happier that he is now a member of the Ozark Hills Realty family.”
“I am very excited for the opportunity to work with Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty,” said Hamby. “The agents at the office have all been welcoming and supportive and I am ready to bring my style to the game. Let’s sell some real estate.”
“The foundation of our company was built years ago, and we still hold those values to the highest regard today. Honesty, integrity and customer service is what we look for in our agents and we feel we have a fantastic group in our office to serve the area with all their real estate needs,” he added. “By adding Rodney into the mix it now gives us the opportunity of helping customers with auction services as well.”
Hamby is a native of the Missouri Ozarks and, along with his wife Kristy and their children, calls West Plains home. Hamby has been involved in the real estate field for the past four years and has been a multimillion-dollar producer, receiving both Summit Level and Pinnacle Level awards for his accomplishments.
An entrepreneur as well, Hamby has owned his own small business for the past 15 years. His hobbies include anything that lets him be with his family, rodeo, hunting, CrossFit and being outdoors.
Hamby can be reached at the Century 21 Ozark Hills Realty office by calling 417-255-2121 or his direct line at 417-293-7393, or by emailing him at Rodney.hamby@c21westplains.com.
