The medical marijuana facility application period closed at 4:30 p.m. Monday, and the Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) received about 2,100 applications by the extended deadline.
More than 1,200 of those applications were submitted between Friday and Monday, including 800 in the last 24 hour period, after DHSS officials announced an extension of the deadline, originally set for Saturday, they said.
Applications are from those hoping to obtain licenses from DHSS for cultivation, dispensary, manufacturing, testing laboratory and transportation facilities for the state’s medical marijuana program. A final, official count of applications received will be announced this week.
A breakdown of applications by geographical location and facility type will be publicly available in the coming weeks. Staff resources are currently committed to reviewing applications for completeness, as authorized by state law.
“We greatly appreciate the input and feedback we have received from so many Missourians that have helped us implement Article XIV of the Constitution,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “While our main goals have always been putting patients first and maintaining integrity of the program, we also think this exemplifies good governance in implementing a complex initiative passed by the overwhelming majority of Missouri voters.”
A third-party blind scorer will soon begin reviewing and scoring the Evaluation Criteria Scoring Questions for all facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. Based on the scoring results, DHSS will license 60 cultivation facilities, 192 dispensaries, 86 medical marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities and 10 testing laboratory facilities. Applications must be approved or denied by DHSS within 150 days of the application submission date.
DHSS also began processing qualified patient and caregiver applications ahead of schedule on June 28. Since then, DHSS has approved more than 6,500 applications.
Learn more at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.