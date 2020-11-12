With the holiday season quickly approaching, now is the perfect time to learn website must-haves to drive sales and customers and with that in mind, Think Idea Studio has partnered with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator to present a virtual webinar from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
In this webinar, participants will learn what essentials a website needs in order to attract and convert sales. A company’s website can be one of your its sales assets, but it needs to be set up correctly, say organizers.
Having a website is the first step; businesses also need to be able to drive traffic to the site, and then convert that traffic into sales. This involves a basic understanding of search engine optimization (SEO), click-paths, and conversions.
The program is free, but advance registration is required. To register online, go to ozsbi.com and click on the Workshops and Events tab, and find the “Website Must-Haves to Drive Sales & Customers” registration link.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER
Think Idea Studio is a boutique, full-service marketing agency based in Searcy, Ark. Over the past two decades, Think has served over 2,000 businesses with enterprise-quality marketing solutions accessible to small and medium-sized companies, according to officials.
Think’s award-winning, in-house creative team specializes in branding and digital marketing, along with comprehensive solutions for video production, social media management, SEO, print production, signage, packaging, web development, budget planning and strategy.
Presenter Justin Johnson serves as VP of Client Solutions at Think.
“I really enjoy meeting with businesses and sharing marketing techniques that help their success,”said Johnson. “I love hearing positive feedback about how we have been an asset to another business.”
Johnson spends his days at Think consumed with business development, client relations, project management, web services, budgeting, consulting, Google search management and managing SEO marketing.
For more information about the webinar or registration, contact OzSBI Program Administrator Maegan Bell at maeganbell@ozsbi.com or call 417-256-9724.
