In April the Ozarks Small Business Incubator will host Alia Stowers, certified leadership consultant and Gallup-certified strengths coach, for an educational seminar for women professionals.
The seminar, “For Women: Thriving in Change,” is sponsored by Business Women First, a project of Community First Banking Company.
Stowers will present the seminar from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 16 at OzSBI, 405 Washington Ave. in West Plains. Women from all professions are invited to register to attend and gain a greater understanding of how to succeed in the midst of changing times.
“Did you know that 70% of change initiatives fail?” ask event promoters. “They may even seem successful at the time of implementation, but getting a change initiative to stick can be challenging.”
The session aims to help women learn the biggest obstacles and change in an organization, and how to overcome them. Participants will discover the “5 Guiding Principles of Change” and how they can be applied to changes they may attempt in their workplaces.
ABOUT THE PRESENTER: ALIA STOWERS
Alia Stowers is a leadership consultant who works with organizational leaders and their teams. An engagement expert, her passion is in helping organizations create the kind of culture they want by empowering both leaders and front-line employees.
She has been coaching leaders for 20 years and has a natural diagnostic gift when consulting with organizations. Her leadership training topics include engagement, strengths culture, diversity, communication, and team-building.
Stowers’ communication and teaching style is fun, interactive and unique, note organizers. A natural communicator, she has her master’s degree in organizational leadership from Evangel University, is a Gallup-certified strengths and engagement coach, and a certified Great Game of Business coach.
Registration must be completed by April 9 online at www.ozsbi.com/events. The registration fee is $35. Lunch for the day of the seminar is included.
Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. featuring Sugar Lily, and the presentation will follow at noon.
COVID-19 safety requirements are in place at OzSBI and must be followed by everyone who enters the building.
For more information or assistance with registration, call 1-417-256-9724.
