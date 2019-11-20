Arvest Bank once again was a top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lender within its footprint in 2019, based on loan production. That’s based on data for the SBA fiscal year ending Sept. 30.
Arvest was the No. 1 SBA lender for the sixth consecutive year in Arkansas, based on its number of 7(a) loan approvals. Arvest made 53 such loans, totaling more than $17.7 million. Arvest also led third-party lenders in Arkansas with three 504 Loans, totaling more than $2.4 million.
Arvest also ranked among the top 10 in number of SBA loans made in eastern Kansas and western Missouri, according to the Kansas City District Office. The Kansas City District Office covers 28 counties in eastern Kansas and 61 counties in western Missouri. Arvest’s 19 loans totaled more than $3.6 million.
In Oklahoma, Arvest made 32 loans totaling more than $9.4 million. That ranks third in the state in terms of number of loans and among the top six in total loan volume.
“It is extremely rewarding to once again rank so highly when it comes to helping small businesses with SBA loans,” said Arvest Business Banking Manager Kala Forehand. “It is rewarding because we know how important these businesses — as well as their owners and their employees — are to our communities. We are thankful that so many of our customers trust Arvest to help them with these transactions.”
SBA 7(a) loans are a primary means for helping startup and existing small businesses deal with a variety of general business purposes, and Arvest remains an SBA Preferred Lender, meaning the process is streamlined for applicants. Business owners who need to explore financing options should talk to an SBA Preferred Lender who can offer them a complete range of available options.
