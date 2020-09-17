BROWN'S FARM AND GARDEN has been in business for 36 years in Mtn. View, first established by small engine repairman Gerry Brown and combined with Richards Brothers Farm Store, owned by Ron and Midge Hall until their retirement in 2015. The store is open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Call 417-934-2000 or follow the Facebook page at Brown's Farm and Garden. Front row, from left: Manager Mark Castaneda, employee Jessie Moore and owner Jerry Orchard. Back row: employees Shawn Brower, Cooper Creighton, Terry Orchard, Donna Lietke, Johnny Juarez and Dwain Holden. Larry Davis and Donna Lietke are also employees.