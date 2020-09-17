The Mtn. View Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month is Brown's Farm and Garden, 510 E. Industrial, east of Mtn. View on U.S. 60.
The history of Brown’s includes two established and trusted businesses merged into one. Brown’s opened in 1984, owned by Gerry Brown, who was known for quality small engine repair and for carrying the largest inventory of small engines and parts in the country.
Ron and Midge Hall ran Richards Brothers Farm Store for many years until they retired in 2015. Brown’s Farm and Garden merged the two and it has since moved to a new building east on U.S. 60, still dedicated to continuing the personal service and large inventory the community has grown to trust.
Brown's Farm and Garden is now owned by Jerry Orchard and managed by Mark Castaneda, and has 10 local employees.
It is a well-stocked farm and garden store carrying veterinary and repair supplies, bulk and bagged fertilizer, bulk and bagged seed, and fencing and corral items. Purina feed is offered plus a good stock of locally ground mixes.
Husqvarna, Gravely and Dixie Chopper brands are sold with many models on display in the showroom and tillers, push mowers and log splitters are also stocked. There is a full-service small engine repair shop with trained mechanics, and pick-up and delivery is available. For those who fix their own equipment, an extensive inventory of small engine parts for all makes and models is available at the parts counter.
Key and Wrangler jeans, overalls and winter coats and coveralls are stocked, plus a full line of Georgia work boots and several lines of rubber farm and hunting boots.
A hunting and fishing section provides food plot seeds, minerals, and camping supplies. The fishing section carries Bass Pro lures, and a new collection of locally manufactured soft baits from JD’s Custom Baits in West Plains. Other locally sourced items include PurHeat wood pellets from Smith Flooring, local honey and hay from local farmers.
Their motto is “For feed and farm and so much more – come on down to Brown’s Farm Store.” The business is open from 7:30 a.m. to till 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays at 510 E. Industrial. Call 417-934-2000 or visit the Facebook page at Brown’s Farm & Garden.
