Peitz Cancer Support House (PCSH) in Mtn. Home, Ark., recently received a donation for $1,000 from the Integrity First Bank Employee Relations Committee, represented by loan assistant Courtney Jesse and Shonda Litty, Assistant Vice President/Human Resources. The donation was made in memory of Barbara Williams, late wife of retired Integrity First Bank CEO, Danny Williams.
As a two-time cancer survivor, Barbara was known for providing encouragement to others facing similar battles. She served on the Peitz Cancer Support House Advisory Board for seven years. She was also on the CARTI (Central Arkansas Radiation Therapy Institute) Splash Into Spring Luncheon Fundraising committee. Barbara was said to be a wonderful hostess and recognized for her beautiful home décor.
In 2015, Integrity First Bank made a donation in the Williams’ honor that was used to redecorate the main living area of the living space in the Peitz Cancer Support House.
The Peitz Cancer Support House is one of Baxter Regional Medical Center’s four Community Education and Support Houses and provides a comprehensive support services program from first diagnosis throughout treatment and beyond in a home-like environment for cancer patients and their families.
For more information about the Peitz Cancer Support House, visit www.baxterregional.org, or call 870-508-CARE (2273).
