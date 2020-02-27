A daylong grand opening celebration will be held Friday at the Willow Springs Branch of West Plains Bank and Trust Company, 708 E. Main St. in Willow Springs. A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m.
According to Willow Springs Branch Deposit Manager Kim Fredrick, the full-service branch opened to customers on Dec. 30, 2019, and now that finishing touches are being completed it’s time to celebrate.
“We invite the entire community of Willow Springs and surrounding area to join us for a celebration of your community bank,” she said. “We are proud to be a locally owned bank and take pride in making decisions locally and providing products and services that exceed customer expectations.”
Staff will celebrate the new location all day, offering refreshments and tours. At 2 p.m., representatives of the Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce, as well as several dignitaries and special guests, will join bank employees for an official ribbon cutting ceremony.
For additional information regarding the Willow Springs Branch of West Plains Bank and Trust Company, call 417-469-5013 or visit 708 E. Main St. in Willow Springs. Branch lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays. Drive through hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company first opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in the area. With more than 136 years of service to the local region, total assets of West Plains Bank and Trust Company have grown to more than $390 million with six locations and a loan production office.
