The annual black walnut harvest is drawing close and hulling stations will officially open up across the Midwest on Oct. 1.
Hammons Products Company’s network of hullers across Missouri will pay a higher opening price than last year: $16 per 100 pounds after hulling to individuals or groups who bring freshly fallen black walnuts to one of the company’s hulling sites. In the seven-county south central Missouri region, those sites include locations in Ava, Alton, Birch Tree, Caulfield, Dora, Eminence, Gainesville, Houston, Koshkonong, Norwood and Willow Springs.
Harvesters are encouraged to pick up the wild nuts while still green, not black and mushy or dried, and get them to a hulling station one or two days after picking them up. This helps ensure the nuts weigh the most with better quality. To find a hulling station, visit www.black-walnuts.com.
Early projections of the harvest are mixed.
“This year’s crop of wild black walnuts looks to be better in central Missouri and east of the Mississippi,” said Brian Hammons, president of Hammons Products in Stockton. “While some trees in southern Missouri don’t have as many nuts this year, we’re beginning to see more in several spots and hope the weather cooperates so folks can get them in. We’re hoping for a harvest of 22 million pounds with this all-time highest price.”
Every year thousands of people participate in the harvest tradition with their friends and family, picking up the Black walnuts off their own land, or possibly the land of their neighbors,with permission.
“Some folks picked up black walnuts when they were young and continue to pass along the lessons of nature, good work ethic and resourcefulness to their grandchildren,” said Hammons. “The midwest is the only place in the world where black walnuts are collected and sold on a large scale, so it’s something that is very unique and special to these rural communities.”
Buzz for wild grown foods and plant-based proteins has been increasing in the global food market. With the highest protein of all nuts, wild black walnuts continue to grow in popularity. Chefs, dietitians, and “foodies” exhibit growing interest in the nut’s natural bold flavors and significant health benefits.
AREA LOCATIONS AND CONTACTS
- Alton, Steve Mills, U.S. 160, 417-778-6311.
- Ava, Elite Lawn & Home, 924 Washington Ave., 417-224-3498.
- Birch Tree, Marc Romine, Old U.S. 60, 573-714-5277.
- Caulfield, Jason Cotter, junction of Highway 101 and U.S. 160, 255-3578.
- Dora, Larry Russell, 417-331-0695.
- Eminence, Casey Voyles, 17829 S. Sixth St., 573-226-3252.
- Gainesville, Dan Janes, 180 Janes Hill, 417-712-1603.
- Houston, Kevin McGowen, U.S. 63 north and Oak Hill Drive behind H&K Flea Market, 417-254-4067.
- Koshkonong, Dennis Morgan, two miles south of Kosh on U.S. 63 on east side of highway, 417-938-4308.
- Norwood, Childers Feed & Farm Supplies, 6203 Williams Road, 417-349-0243.
- Willow Springs, Mike Kester, U.S. 63 and UU Highway south of Pipes Plus, 417-252-4233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.