Advanced Laser Beauty offers skin treatments, hair removal

Advanced Laser Beauty LLC, 321 Joe Jones Boulevard, owned by Olga Gerasimov of Howell County, has been in business for about a year in West Plains, and is a member of the Greater West Plains Area Chamber of Commerce.
Services offered include a wide range of laser skin and tooth whitening beauty treatments, including laser facial and body hair removal for men and women, tattoo removal and skin tag and wart removal.
Another service offered is a noninvasive body sculpting treatment to smooth areas of fat, cellulite and wrinkles using a combination of ultrasound and radio frequencies to tighten and firm skin texture, said Gerasimov.
Laser tattoo removal is accomplished by targeting ink particles under the skin and breaking them down for absorption into the bloodstream, then removal by the body.
Other laser treatments include spider vein lightening or removal, and facial skin rejuvenation that treats uneven skin tone, redness, sun damage, enlarged pores, stretch marks and fine wrinkles.
Skin conditions that can be treated with cauterization include skin tags, cholesterol deposits, milia, clogged pores, small fibromas, acne, cherry angiomas, cysts and some moles, she said.
The business is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with abbreviated hours on some Fridays. To make an appointment, call or text Gerasimov at 417-252-7467.
