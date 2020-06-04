Advanced Laser Beauty offers skin treatments, hair removal

ADVANCED LASER BEAUTY, 321 Joe Jones Blvd. in West Plains, is owned by Olga Gerasimov and offers a wide range of laser hair removal and skin treatments, plus tooth whitening and non-invasive body sculpting. The salon is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, with abbreviated hours on Fridays. Call or text 417-252-7467.