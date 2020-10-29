Officials with FGS Surveyors, a surveying company based in West Plains and the Florida panhandle, announce the has added another state certification to its extensive list, expanding the coverage area across 21 states.
South Dakota licensure has been acquired by Horace Wayne Walker Jr., CEO of FGS, formerly known as Florabama Geospatial Solutions.
With offices in south-central Missouri and the Florida Panhandle, the four professional licensed surveyors and one certified hydrographer that make up FGS have provided a full range of surveying services across the U.S. for more than three decades.
ThE additional license is part of FGS's continued focus on expansion of its services and geographic range across the U.S., this being FGS's third new license in the three years since its creation.
