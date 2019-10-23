Florabama Geospatial Solutions LLC, (FGS) a surveying company based in the Florida Panhandle and West Plains, announced Thursday it has been certified by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to participate in the Historically Underutilized Business Zone (HUBZone) program.
The SBA’s HUBZone Program seeks to create jobs and stimulate economic development in urban and rural communities that have been designated as Historically Underutilized Business Zones. Certification is awarded to small businesses that, among other qualifications, maintain a principal office in a HUBZone and employ staff that lives in one of these specially designated areas.
“With this certification by the SBA HUBZone program, we are now able to bring our expertise in surveying, including aerial, boundary, gis, gps, hydrographic and topographic surveying services to government customers in a more direct and strategic way that meets customer needs,” said FGS CEO Wayne Walker. “We are proud to be certified by the SBA HUBZone program, allowing us to be a part of job creation in economically challenging areas.”
Company officials say are also eager to identify qualified HUBZone employees and encourage those seeking employment in the surveying field to review FGS company benefits online at www.FGS-Surveyors.com. Anyone seeking to determine if they reside in a HUBZone can visit goo.gl/jDxa5a online and insert their address.
As a HUBZone certified company, FGS now has access to federal set-aside and sole source contracts, which in turn advances the federal government’s effort to spur economic growth in certain areas. These preferences go to small businesses that obtain HUBZone certification in part by employing staff who live in a HUBZone.
In addition to the competitive and sole source opportunities, program benefits for HUBZone-certified companies include 10% price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions and subcontracting opportunities with large prime contractors on large federal contracts.
The U.S. federal government is required by law to spend 23% of its contracting budget on small businesses. In Fiscal Year 2018, the federal government awarded $9.8 billion to HUBZone-certified businesses. Firms with HUBZone certification may qualify for up to 3% of this budget each year.
Learn more about the SBA HUBZone program online at goo.gl/tkQ2iK.
FGS Land Surveyors is located at 102 W. Trish Knight St. in West Plains. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
