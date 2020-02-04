Two medical marijuana dispensaries have been issued licenses to open in West Plains, both of them in the Southern Hills shopping area.
One, owned by OWG III LLC, will be located at 1391 Mitchell Road, the location of the former One Stop gas station and convenience store at the intersection of Mitchell Road and Bruce Smith Parkway.
The other will be owned by Harvest of Missouri LLC, at 1636 Bruce Smith Parkway, currently listed by online real estate sources as Fast Lane, a drive-thru convenience store that has been slated to close soon and is located near the same intersection.
OWG III is registered with the secretary of state as belonging to a Springfield-based company and Harvest of Missouri is registered as belonging to an Arizona-based company.
Licenses were issued to 192 applicants statewide, 24 for each of the state’s eighth congressional districts. There were a total of nine applicants in the area, including six denials to applicants for dispensaries in West Plains and one denial to an applicant in Thayer.
There were 89 denials total for the Eighth Congressional District, for a total of 113 applicants throughout the district, 26 counties encompassing the south and southeastern corner of the state, including not only Howell but neighboring counties Ozark, Douglas, Texas, Shannon and Oregon counties.
The next nearest dispensary license was issued to OWG V LLC in Mtn. Grove, Wright County.
The remainder of the licenses were awarded to dispensaries in Cape Girardeau, Farmington, Hayti, Festus, Park Hills, Sikeston, Poplar Bluff, Salem, Rolla, Fredericktown, Saint James, Jackson, Kennett, Hillsboro and New Madrid.
"We are committed to making medical marijuana safe and accessible for qualified patients of Missouri," said Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS Section for Medical Marijuana Regulation. "This phase of program implementation is vital to product accessibility for Missourians throughout the entire state." The approved dispensaries were issued a score based on facilities that met all eligibility requirements and notified by the state on Jan. 23. "Today's milestone represents over a year of effort by many people to put the final piece in place so that appropriately screened patients in Missouri can receive medical marijuana," said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. "We thank all who have helped us to date, and we will continue to listen so that we can best serve the people of our state."
Regulations for the facilities include specifications for security measures and controls to prevent theft or loss of marijuana, adherence to a “track and trace” system to monitor medical marijuana products through the growing, manufacturing, transport and sale process (seed-to-sale), providing product information to patients and obeying patient privacy and dispensing laws.
The final rank and scores of all medical marijuana dispensary facility applicants can be found at health.mo.gov. Click on “licensing and regulations,” then on “medical marijuana” on the menu on the right side of the screen.
A medical marijuana-infused product manufacturing facility license was granted to a business to be located in Vanzant, in Douglas County.
More information about Missouri's medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
