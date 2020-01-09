The Missouri Technology Corporation is now accepting applications for funds to help launch and grow high-tech startups headquartered in Missouri through Missouri IDEA (Innovation, Development and Entrepreneurship Advancement) Funds.
Missouri IDEA Funds are a co-investment opportunity that promotes the formation and growth of businesses bringing science and technology into job creation. The funds provide financing to eligible businesses through four components that correspond to the four stages of growth for investment-grade, high-growth enterprises.
Applications are being accepted for Missouri TechLaunch, www.missouritechnology.com/commercialization-programs/missouri-techlaunch, and the Seed Capital Co-Investment Program, www.missouritechnology.com/commercialization-programs/seed-capital-co-investment-program.
The application deadline for IDEA Funds is Nov. 14.
