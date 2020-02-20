A familiar Ozarks banker, Scott Corman, has joined the West Plains Bank and Trust Company team as a senior vice president/ senior loan officer. Corman returns to West Plains Bank and Trust Company, where he began his banking career in 1980 as a teller.
Corman graduated from Willow Springs High School and went on to earn a bachelor of science in agriculture, graduating summa cum laude, from Missouri State University-Springfield. He also graduated from the American Bankers Association National Commercial Lending School as well at the Drury University Executive Management School in Springfield.
His entire career has been in banking with the better part of the 1980s and 1990s spent growing as a lender and serving as a leader in other area banks.
“Scott is a well-known banker among residents in West Plains and throughout the region,” said West Plains Bank and Trust Company President/CEO David M. Gohn. “The expertise and knowledge Scott brings to his new position will help us grow our bank footprint. His long track record of customer service and community involvement fits well with the culture of West Plains Bank and Trust Company. He will be a great addition to our team.”
Community involvement has been an important focus during Corman’s career. He has served on many boards, including Twin Cities Industrial Development Corporation (past president), West Plains R-7 School Board, West Plains Country Club (past president), Ozarks Family YMCA (charter board member), Southern Missouri Community Health Center (charter board member and past president), Heart of the Ozarks Fair Board (past president), West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club (past president), West Plains Industrial Development Corporation (past president) and West Plains Chamber of Commerce (past president).
In addition, he has received a number of honors: Rotary Paul Harris Fellow, Rotarian of the Year, West Plains Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year (2002), Missouri State University Distinguished Alumni Award (2010) and West Plains Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award (2018).
According to Corman, he is drawn to West Plains Bank and Trust Company by its reputation for exceptional customer service.
“I feel West Plains Bank and Trust Company will open new opportunities for me to strengthen my customer relationships,” Corman said. “The bank has a long history of being an excellent place to work due to a community and family focus.”
When not busy working as a banker, Corman enjoys time on the family farm, hunting and spending time with his wife, J.J., and their three children.
Corman will have an office at the main bank, 11 Court Square, West Plains. He can be reached by calling his direct line at the bank, 256-8933, or by emailing scott.corman@westplainsbank.com.
West Plains Bank and Trust Company opened its doors to customers in 1883, making it the oldest continually operating business in the area. With more than 136 years of service to the local region, total assets of West Plains Bank and Trust Company have grown to more than $390 million with six locations and a loan production office.
