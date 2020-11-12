The Missouri Small Business Development Center at Missouri State University-West Plains, in partnership with the Ozarks Small Business Incubator, continues to offer a Business Resiliency Roundtable Series of three programs.
This second of the presentations, “Pivoting Your Business Model & Messaging the Customer,” will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 and the third, “Human Resources in Response to COVID,” will take place the same time Dec. 10, both online via Zoom. The programs are funded through the Howell County CARES Act. There are no fees to attend, but preregistration is required.
To register visit missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events.
The roundtable series is designed to help business owners gain clarity on key issues and learn how to create a path to recovery and optimization. Entrepreneurs can spend an hour with presenters to gain key insights on a variety of topics including managing cash flow, pivoting one’s business model, and keeping up with changes in human resource policies and procedures.
Each session will provide tactical information to use in one’s business, provide an outlet for participants to interact with other business owners, and give the opportunity to ask a panel of local business experts questions on each related topic. ecember 10, 2020 -5:30-6:30 pm – Human Resources in Response to COVID
Roundtables will be presented by a panel of experts from the Missouri Small Business Development Center and OzSBI, as well as other area business professionals. The Missouri Small Business Development Center is designed to deliver up-to-date consultation, training and technical assistance in all aspects of small business management. Assistance is available to owners interested in improving or expanding an existing small business and to prospective business owners.
The Ozarks Small Business Incubator, in West Plains, serves businesses in Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Shannon, Wright and Texas counties. OzSBI is a community of support for entrepreneurs and business owners at all stages in their business development, and provides business counseling with a network of experienced mentors, training programs to help businesses grow, assistance with business plan development, microloans, professional office space for lease and coworking space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.