West Plains, MO (65775)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.