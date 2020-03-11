On Tuesday, Harps Food Stores, headquartered in Springdale, Ark., announced plans to purchase Cash Saver in West Plains and Town & Country in Thayer.
The employee-owned company has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire 20 stores across northeastern Arkansas and southeastern Missouri. The stores are currently held by Town and Country Grocers of Fredricktown in Madison County.
“I think it’s going to be a good thing,” said Cash Saver Store Manager Paul Pelc. “Harps is a strong company and they’re going to put some money into our store and even do some remodeling.”
He added the employees will also receive improved benefits such as more vacation time and Harps will allow them to grandfather in their seniority.
“They’re pretty much going to keep all of us,” Pelc said.
“Opportunities like this are rare,” said Kim Eskew, president and CEO of Harps Food Stores. “We are extremely excited about adding these stores to our Harps family. They will make a great addition to our company as we strive to continue to grow.”
According to a statement released by Harps, the timing of the transaction is not yet finalized, but both parties anticipate completing the transaction this summer. The sale remains subject to ordinary due diligence, including approval from Town & Country shareholders.
Other locations planned to be acquired by the company include Missouri stores in Fredericton, Bonne Terre, Potosi, Park Hill, Malden, Kennett, Dexter, Jackson, Marble Hill, Clarkson, Doniphan, Bernie and Farmington, and Arkansas stores in Harrison, Highland, Newark, Pocahontas and Pigott.
Harps is a 100% employee-owned company with 92 stores in four states including Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas. Harps is the largest employee-owned company in Arkansas and was founded by Harvard and Floy Harp in Springdale, Ark., in 1930. The company has since grown to employ over 4,500 associates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.