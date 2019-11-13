Penmac Staffing’s branch in West Plains has experienced a year of transition.
In October, Penmac staff were heartbroken by the sudden loss of Regional Manager Deanna McNew, who company officials said personified Penmac’s philosophy of “We Place People First” for over 25 years.
She most recently served as Regional Manager, overseeing offices in West Plains, Houston and Poplar Bluff, and in Brainerd, Wadena and Hackensack, Minn.
Earlier this year, McNew expressed her enormous pride in her team at the Penmac office in West Plains. In January, Matt Owens was promoted to West Plains branch manager.
“He is an outstanding employee,” McNew said at the time.
Owens has worked for Penmac for more than a decade, and is known across the company for his exceptional customer service and work ethic, say company officials. President of the West Plains Sunrise Rotary Club and a West Plains Chamber of Commerce ambassador, Owens is passionate about his community.
Penmac promoted Owens to senior staffing specialist in 2014, and to assistant branch manager in 2018. Owens is being promoted yet again to become area manager to oversee Penmac offices in West Plains, Houston and Poplar Bluff.
"Deanna wasn't just my boss; she was my best friend and I will miss her more than I can express,” he said. “She has big shoes to fill and I hope to make her proud."
This fall, after less than a year of being branch manager, Owens and the team in West Plains were named one of Penmac’s top branches. McNew was extremely proud, and gave all the credit to the outstanding staff, said company officials.
Of 32 Penmac offices, the West Plains branch stood out for exemplifying all of the People First Award criteria: communication, team development, financial stewardship, and compliance and procedures. The honor is named after Penmac’s motto, “We Place People First,” which emphasizes the importance Penmac places both on strong relationships with businesses and jobseekers, as well as filling positions and finding employment quickly.
McNew opened the office in West Plains in 1994, as Penmac’s ninth office. For 2 1/2 decades, say officials, she was committed to helping individuals find employment, businesses find outstanding employees and improving the communities she worked in.
More than that, officials add, McNew taught her Penmac family how to truly “place people first,” which is a lesson the West Plains team has taken to heart, and will continue to internalize as they continue to serve their neighbors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.