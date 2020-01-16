The Department of Health and Senior Services has begun the process of issuing 86 licenses for medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facilities in Missouri, and included among the approved facilities is a company in Douglas County.
EBC - Missouri LLC of Vanzant was the only applicant approved out of five submitted from Howell and surrounding counties.
The companies denied approval include two others based in Vanzant — MO Gemini Inc. and Connected - Missouri LLC — and, in Howell County, JD Manufacturing Corp in Pomona and RSM-2 in West Plains.
Marijuana-infused products are products infused with marijuana or an extract thereof, intended for use or consumption by a means other than smoking, health officials explained. This can include but is not limited to edible products, ointments, tinctures and concentrates.
Manufacturing facilities that have been approved will receive official notification to the email address of the person who created the user account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal, the person listed in the application as the primary contact and at least one other person named in the application.
Official notifications of application denial will be issued as well. Denial notifications will be sent only to the individual who created the user account in the Medical Marijuana Registry Portal.
The 86 facilities being licensed are the top-scoring manufacturing facilities that meet all eligibility requirements as prescribed by the program rules, which can be seen at www.sos.mo.gov/CMSImages/AdRules/csr/current/19csr/19c30-95.pdf.
DHSS officials have posted the final rank/scores of all medical marijuana-infused products manufacturing facility applicants to the agency’s website, health.mo.gov/safety/medical-marijuana/index.php.
More information about Missouri's medical marijuana program can be found at medicalmarijuana.mo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.