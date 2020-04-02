Following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arby’s restaurants owned and operated by R.B. American Group in the Ozarks will continue to keep their drive-thru windows open to serve guests, says Randy Bates, senior director head of marking for the group.
“Guests interested in purchasing food and drinks can do so via the drive-thru windows or by utilizing one of our delivery service partners, Door Dash or Uber Eats, as a majority of our restaurants currently offer delivery,” said Bates. “We hope to see guests taking advantage of our drive-thru and delivery options to continue to enjoy the delicious, fresh food available, as well as picking up a meal now and having an additional one to enjoy later.” To facilitate this, restaurants across the region now offer five Arby’s Classic Roast Beef sandwiches to guests at five sandwiches for $10.
“The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority and will always remain so,” said Bates. “Throughout this process, we will continue to adhere to the stringent standards for safety and cleanliness that we have always employed at R.B. American.”
R.B. American Group Arby’s restaurants serve 30 communities throughout the Ozarks, including West Plains in Missouri and Mtn. Home in Arkansas.
For more information, visit www.rbamerican.com.
