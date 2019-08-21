Wages Brewing Company, 1386 Bill Virdon Blvd. in West Plains, opened Aug. 26, 2016 on a shoestring budget, funded by passion and determination rather than a large bankroll, according to owners Phil and Amber Wages.
Since then the brewery and taproom has hosted over a dozen community fundraisers and over 100 live bands, and brewed over 100 different beers.
Their driving force? Community, culture, diversity, passion and integrity, they say.
From 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Wages will celebrate its third year of business with a free “mini festival” Phil and Amber have dubbed the Third Aleiversary.
The event includes three food vendors, Annie’s Hot Dog Cart, Ozark Pizza Company and Towanda Groovy Grilled Cheese; three bands, Jessamyn Orchard, Clawhammer and Creek Stink; a limited release glass designed by Forrest Ogden of West Plains; kids’ activities; and special beer releases.
“We’re so thankful for the help from our community partners including Landmark Bank and an anonymous donor dubbed ‘The Flip Flop Army’ who helped us keep this event free to attend,” said Phil. “We couldn’t be here today without the fine folks of West Plains coming out and showing us they care about high quality, locally handmade beverages and art and their own community. We’re super excited to share this celebration of the culture of West Plains with you all. Whether you drink or not, we’d like to invite everyone out to help us celebrate.”
In addition to craft beer, Wages Brewing Company sells house-made sodas and kombucha as nonalcoholic offerings.
The Aleiversary is family friendly, but Phil and Amber encourage patrons to bring a lawn chair. Live music will kick off at 4 p.m. at the East Towne Village shopping center’s outdoor pavilion. In the event of rain, the event will be moved indoors.
