The Howell County Circuit Clerk recently implemented the new “Show Me Courts” program now being used in court offices statewide.
For the past 18 years court offices have been using a computer system that is difficult to learn and not user friendly, said state officials. With input from court clerks across Missouri, the Office of the State Courts Administrator (OSCA) in Jefferson City developed a new program to save on training and mileage expenses.
Howell County Circuit Clerk Suzanne Adams was responsible to select one deputy clerk to serve as the local subject matter expert. The local expert is responsible for training themselves to use webinars and understand the printed information of the program. That person will in return train other deputy clerks on the new program.
According to Adams, choosing a deputy clerk to be her local expert wasn’t a difficult decision.
“Although I have 13 deputy clerks who are all very knowledgeable in their areas of expertise, I chose Joe Girdley based on his past computer experience and his interest in technology and learning new programs,” she said. “Joe did an excellent job teaching himself the ‘Show Me Courts’ program and was instrumental in how quickly my other criminal and traffic clerks learned the program.”
A month into utilizing the program, OSCA sent a group from the “Show Me Courts” implementation team to courthouses around the state to see how the employees were doing with the new program.
“They were pleasantly surprised by how well the clerks in Howell County were doing,” said Adams. “They were also impressed by Joe’s level of efficiency using the program and the helpful input he offered them from a user’s point of view.”
Adams was later contacted by OSCA’s implementation team. The team requested permission to send a crew to Howell County to film Girdley for an episode of “Show Me Live!,” an informal webcast series produced by the OSCA. The series offers the latest news and updates, improvements and tips using “Show Me Courts” and is broadcast to courts across Missouri.
“We are very excited to host OSCA’s Show me Live! Team in Howell County,” said Adams. “We consider it an honor that Joe was chosen for this project.”
Part of the episode includes a light-hearted skit which was filmed at Howell County courthouse Thursday. Girdley will travel Sept. 20 to Jefferson City to demonstrate his skills using the program. That demonstration will be filmed live on the day the episode appears.
