A workshop to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ozarks Small Business Incubator (OzSBI), 408 Washington Ave. in West Plains, aims to teach business owners how to manage business finances efficiently using QuickBooks Online.
The program includes discussion on how to set up a new company, converting from the desktop version of QuickBooks, navigating features, managing sales and customers, overseeing vendors and expenses and using payroll, subcontractors and time tracking.
The cost to participate is $125 for the general public or $95 for OzSBI members. Registration is due by Tuesday and may be completed by calling 256-9724 or visiting www.ozsbi.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.