Arvest Bank officials have announced that J.D. Power certified the Arvest Go mobile banking app for providing “an outstanding mobile banking experience,” making Arvest the first mid-sized bank – and one of a select few in the nation – to earn this designation.
“In today’s digital banking environment, mobile app excellence is not limited to only the big banks,” said Bob Neuhaus, vice president of banking and payments at J.D. Power. “J.D. Power’s Mobile App Certification Program recognizes regional banks like Arvest that demonstrate mobile app leadership in the industry.”
J.D. Power’s Mobile App Certification Program powered by Centric Digital focuses on certifying top-performing brands within a variety of industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare. As a first step, brands must rank among top performers in the most recent J.D. Power North American Mobile App Satisfaction Index.
Benchmark rankings are based on overall customer satisfaction with the mobile app experience for 120 brands across seven industries. Specific factors for Arvest Go included ease of navigation, range of services, speed of completing transactions, clarity of information and the app’s overall appearance.
The Arvest Go app was designed to allow customers to take control of their accounts whenever and wherever they want, and is loaded with features such as fingerprint and Face ID login and a Quick View setting for checking balances without logging in. Most recently, Arvest added a tool that allows users to lock and unlock an Arvest debit or personal credit card to provide greater security and peace of mind. Arvest Go is rated 4.8 stars – on a 5.0 scale – in the app store.
“Arvest is constantly looking for new and better ways to help our customers bank in the ways that provide the most help and benefit to them,” Arvest marketing director Jason Kincy said. “This J.D. Power Mobile App Certification is rewarding primarily because it demonstrates that we are helping make banking faster, easier and more secure for our customers.”
Qualifying brands must pass a rigorous evaluation of 250 mobile app experience and operational best practices conducted by J.D. Power in collaboration with Centric Digital. The 250 are a subset of Centric Digital's DIMENSIONS, a classification system comprising more than 3,000 digital best practices called "classifiers" and used by industry leaders to benchmark digital performance.
